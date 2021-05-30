Boston Partners Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 19,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $230.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.53 and a fifty-two week high of $232.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

