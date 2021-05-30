Boston Partners Acquires 51,615 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,615 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 484,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 89,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

HRTG stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $232.95 million, a P/E ratio of -64.08 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

