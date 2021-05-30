Boson Protocol (BOSON) Trading 31.2% Lower Over Last Week

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 29th. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $20.29 million and $1.10 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00002270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 31.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.24 or 0.00496662 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004213 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00024388 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $481.27 or 0.01420783 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,384,626 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

