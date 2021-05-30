BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 128619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,036,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 29,368 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the first quarter valued at $7,133,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 20.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 133,998 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 84.8% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 379,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 174,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 217,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

