BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, an increase of 72.6% from the April 29th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.95. 128,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,300. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEO. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 20.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 133,998 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the first quarter valued at $7,133,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.6% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,036,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 29,368 shares in the last quarter. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.