BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, an increase of 72.6% from the April 29th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.95. 128,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,300. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
