BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 14,728 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,728 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Pentair were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $69.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Several research firms have commented on PNR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

