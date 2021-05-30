BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of National Retail Properties worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,290,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,829. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NNN stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average of $42.55.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.87%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

