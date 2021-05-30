BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 35,757 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,757 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $82,079,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $53,199,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,861,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,976,000 after buying an additional 1,225,086 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $20,323,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC opened at $47.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $48.05.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

