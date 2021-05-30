BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 292,854 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 948,908 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,854 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.14% of Southwestern Energy worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,876.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.29.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.50. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

