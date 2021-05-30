BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $5.34 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 47.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,416 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,718,000 after acquiring an additional 533,403 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,313,000 after acquiring an additional 224,997 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 304.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 281,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,121,000 after acquiring an additional 211,574 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 103.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 319,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,915,000 after acquiring an additional 162,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese stock opened at $165.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.98. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.