BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 337.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,241 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DY shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NYSE DY opened at $74.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.23. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,909.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

