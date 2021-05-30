BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $4.33 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,886 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,111,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,030.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,453 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after purchasing an additional 792,778 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,758,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 628,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,417,000 after purchasing an additional 289,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $114.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.27 and its 200 day moving average is $109.29. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $1,487,418.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,747,151.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,157 shares of company stock worth $12,370,039 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

