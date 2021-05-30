BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 16,882 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,882 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Columbia Sportswear worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 42.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $102.73 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $72.24 and a 12 month high of $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.62.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on COLM. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,498,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,483,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,610,696.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $707,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,148. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

