Blume Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,155 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 104.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $2,634,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 24,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,287.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $60.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.07. The firm has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

