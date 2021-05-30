Blume Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,917 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12,242.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. HSBC increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.42.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at $60,200,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 155,477 shares of company stock worth $21,174,398 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $141.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.32 and a 1-year high of $143.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.56. The company has a market capitalization of $176.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

