Blume Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 79,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 68,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.34 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

