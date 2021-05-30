BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Short Interest Update

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 302,100 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the April 29th total of 185,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BlueLinx stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $70.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $477.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.83.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 268.95% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

In other news, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $55,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 14,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $771,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,374 shares of company stock worth $2,364,292. Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlueLinx by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 3,836.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

BXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on BlueLinx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

