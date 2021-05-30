Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,153 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Blucora were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Blucora by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after buying an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Blucora by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Blucora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Blucora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Blucora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Blucora alerts:

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63. Blucora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $839.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1,734.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blucora in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.