Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Position Lessened by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,926 shares of company stock worth $91,841 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $32.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $33.01.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 110.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

