Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 93.5% from the April 29th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,959,000 after acquiring an additional 16,742 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,304,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,057 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 413,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 360,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 332,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BTT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.92. 56,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,062. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $26.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

