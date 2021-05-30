BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,215,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after acquiring an additional 953,633 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 32,335 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $112.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.76. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $64.03 and a one year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.