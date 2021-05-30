BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,154 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of Deckers Outdoor worth $1,150,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $2,940,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1,574.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 15,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $502,760 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.53.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $335.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $181.31 and a 12-month high of $353.71.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

