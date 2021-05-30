Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,013 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $73.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.26. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKI shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

