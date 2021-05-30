BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 86,585 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.19% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,298.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth $203,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 11,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $668,419.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,381.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $82,069.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,360 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BJRI opened at $55.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BJRI. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.45.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

