BitCore (BTX) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.75 Million

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. BitCore has a market capitalization of $9.75 million and approximately $84,837.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,489.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,274.94 or 0.06596054 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.41 or 0.01856840 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.84 or 0.00472131 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00181869 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $241.13 or 0.00699146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.77 or 0.00469055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006117 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.54 or 0.00421971 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.