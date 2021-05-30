BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $106 million-$115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.65 million.

BioLife Solutions stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,783. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLFS shares. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.10.

In other BioLife Solutions news, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $93,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,200.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $226,195.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 81,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,065 shares of company stock worth $8,003,830 in the last 90 days. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

