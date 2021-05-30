Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stake Lowered by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Biogen were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.4% during the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 61,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 34.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 306,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,588,000 after purchasing an additional 13,221 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.39.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $267.48 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.01.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.