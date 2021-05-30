BinaryX (BNX) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.53 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $7.53 million and approximately $22,423.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for $6.03 or 0.00016817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000878 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $881.13 or 0.02455473 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,201,433 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,999 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

