Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.050–0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.40 million-$61.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.31 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.71.

BILL stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,949. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.61 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.01. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $66.07 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $822,674.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,876,459.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $1,113,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,326 shares of company stock worth $18,478,533. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

