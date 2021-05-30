Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $648.68 million-$663.94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $647.49 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bilibili from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.56.

NASDAQ BILI traded up $3.18 on Friday, reaching $107.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,643,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,208,044. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.19. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $157.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of -74.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

