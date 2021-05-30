BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,505 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 31,645 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,960,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $460,310,000 after buying an additional 1,443,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,929,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,315,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $80.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.98.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

