BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 20,283 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,768 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in FedEx were worth $16,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.04.

Shares of FDX traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $314.81. 1,022,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,607. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.44 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.16 and a 200-day moving average of $274.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

