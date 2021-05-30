BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 16,679 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,679 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $19,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

MS stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $90.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,487,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,228,146. The firm has a market cap of $169.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.80. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

