BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 131,724 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 223.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,724 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.07% of Hologic worth $14,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $194,467,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,655,000 after buying an additional 808,123 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,028,000 after buying an additional 609,375 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,200,000 after acquiring an additional 594,505 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.06. 1,871,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

