BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $8.62 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in JD.com were worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JD. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 80.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.94. 7,876,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,319,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $51.06 and a one year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

