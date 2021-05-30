BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $50.20 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 970,802 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 195,408 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.0% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $50,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.90. 14,864,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,528,092. The company has a market cap of $222.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.