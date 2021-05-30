BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 227,333 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.0% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $23,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 27,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.49. The company had a trading volume of 14,027,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,312,852. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average of $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

