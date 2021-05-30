Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Get DCC alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCCPF opened at $84.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.31. DCC has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.12.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.