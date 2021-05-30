Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the April 29th total of 57,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of BBGI opened at $2.76 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $48.21 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.

In related news, CEO Caroline Beasley acquired 20,577 shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $51,236.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,390.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders purchased 36,631 shares of company stock valued at $93,459. 56.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBGI. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 183,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 18,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

