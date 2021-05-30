Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAYRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of BAYRY stock opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.28. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $21.05.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a positive return on equity of 19.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.3563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.55%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 22.53%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

