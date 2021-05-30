Bank of The West Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bank of The West trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.5% of Bank of The West’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL traded down $5.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,356.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,666. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,300.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,002.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Truist raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.