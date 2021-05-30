Bank of The West Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bank of The West boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,809 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 0.9% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,154,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382,080. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.44 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $215.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.89.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.