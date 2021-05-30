Bank of The West Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Bank of The West trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,398 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1,154.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,269,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 60,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,155. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $57.54 and a twelve month high of $63.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.94.

