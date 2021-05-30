Bank of The West Has $11.81 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank of The West lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,731 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for 1.3% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com stock traded up $12.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.10. 17,814,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,812,431. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.67.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,435 shares of company stock worth $41,978,975. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.