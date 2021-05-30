Bank of The West Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bank of The West increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Accenture by 372.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 38,527 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,784,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 17,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $282.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,319. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.63 and a 200-day moving average of $264.23. The stock has a market cap of $179.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a one year low of $194.83 and a one year high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

