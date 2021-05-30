Bank of The West Acquires Shares of 23,345 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bank of The West acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 29,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 372.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 28,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Insiders sold a total of 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Argus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Zoetis stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.68. 1,439,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,524. The company has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.40 and a twelve month high of $178.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.20 and a 200-day moving average of $162.43.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

