Bank of Nova Scotia Buys New Shares in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 115,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,064,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDEV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Johnson Rice upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $5.29 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 6.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

