Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$131.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BMO. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$128.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$136.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$132.17.

BMO opened at C$126.83 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$67.57 and a 52-week high of C$127.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.10 billion and a PE ratio of 15.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$117.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$104.97.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

