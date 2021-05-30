Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMO traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.02. 1,279,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,607. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.89 and its 200-day moving average is $83.24. The stock has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $48.87 and a 1-year high of $105.54.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.8782 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

