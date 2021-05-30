Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $756,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 35,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $230,118,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,527,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640,479 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 814.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $115,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,713 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 550.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,319,101 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $62,732,000 after buying an additional 2,809,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $46,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

HAL opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Piper Sandler raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

